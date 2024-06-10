Saving summer swimmers

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 10 Jun 2024
Lifeguards in Estepona
Photo: Estepona Town Hall
Estepona Town Hall will activate the lifeguard and surveillance service on June 15 on the beaches of the municipality, specifically: La Rada, El Cristo, El Padrón, El Saladillo and Arroyo Vaquero, from Calle México to Arroyo En Medio, the busiest beaches in the municipality.
The service will be provided from June 15 to September 14, uninterrupted, for 8 hours a day, from midday to 8pm, from Monday to Sunday.
The service includes the surveillance of the bathing areas in order to attend to any incident that may occur, search, rescue, evacuation of victims as well as informing bathers of possible risks arising from swimming.
In addition, the lifeguard service has at its disposal an ambulance with a medical transport technician, a nurse, as well as a rescue boat with a skipper and a lifeguard. The company in charge of the lifeguard service will also provide first-aid kits, defibrillators, cervical collars and all the necessary equipment.
Also this season there will be a daily assisted bathing service for people with reduced mobility. This activity, which is free of charge, is also available until September 14, from midday to 8pm located at La Rada and El Cristo beaches.
