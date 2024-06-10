She thinks it’s all over

By John Smith •
Published: 10 Jun 2024 • 14:13
Garcia-Caro was in a for a nasty surprise
Credit: Screenshot You Tube
American singer Lenny Kravitz had a huge hit with It ain’t Over ‘Til it’s Over and Spanish race walker Laura Garcia-Caro should have remembered those words.
She was taking part in the 20km race walk in the European Athletics Championships in Rome on June 7 when she made a very embarrassing mistake.
As she headed into the last 400 metres of the race she seemed in such a strong position to take bronze that she even managed to get hold of a Spanish flag.
So confident was she that just a little way from the finish line she started to punch the air, smiling and sticking out her tongue in anticipation of winning her first ever major athletics medal.
Then it all started to go wrong as Ukrainian athlete Lyudmyla Olyanovska who had been steadily gaining her in the last circuit of the track, drew level with Garcia-Caro with just five metres to go.
The Spaniard’s look of delight turned to one of horror and although she tried to speed up, the momentum was with her rival who passed her, just two metres out and went on to take third place and the bronze medal.
