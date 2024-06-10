Spotlight on Jumilla

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 10 Jun 2024 • 17:17

Jumilla for the Love of Wine. Image: Shutterstock/RudiErnst

Jumilla is known for its rich history and contributions to viticulture. This small town, with a population of around 25,000, is located in a landscape dominated by vineyards and agricultural land.

Historical Significance

Historically, Jumilla has been inhabited since prehistoric times, with archaeological sites like the Coimbra del Barranco Ancho providing evidence of early settlements. The town’s historical significance is also marked by its medieval castle, which offers panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.

Jumilla Denomination of Origin

Jumilla’s most notable feature is its wine production. The town is at the heart of the Jumilla Denomination of Origin (DO), a designation that certifies the quality and origin of its wines. The region is particularly renowned for its Monastrell grape, which thrives in the arid, sun-drenched climate. This grape variety produces robust red wines known for their deep colour and rich flavour.

Wine Production and Monastrell Grape

The local economy is significantly supported by viticulture, with numerous wineries offering tours and tastings. Annual events like the Fiestas de la Vendimia celebrate the grape harvest and highlight Jumilla’s cultural connection to wine.

Viticulture and Local Economy

In addition to wine, Jumilla is also known for its local gastronomy, featuring traditional dishes such as gazpacho jumillano and various game meats. The town’s combination of historical heritage, viticulture, and cuisine makes it a notable destination in Murcia.

Jumilla’s Castle

THE castle of Jumilla, perched on a hill overlooking the town, is a symbol of the region’s historical depth and architectural heritage. Originally constructed in the 15th century on the foundations of an ancient Roman fortification, the castle has witnessed various periods of occupation and reconstruction.

This fortress, known locally as Castillo de Jumilla, features robust defensive walls and towers that offer panoramic views of the surrounding vineyards and countryside. The castle’s strategic location provided a significant vantage point during medieval conflicts, particularly in the battles between Christians and Moors.

Visitors to the castle can explore its well-preserved structures, including the keep and several towers. Inside, exhibits showcase artifacts and information about the castle’s history and its role in the region’s defence. The site’s archaeological importance is highlighted by remnants of earlier civilizations found during excavations.

Today, Castillo de Jumilla serves as both a historical monument and a cultural venue, hosting events and activities that celebrate the town’s rich past. Its impressive architecture and stunning vistas make it a must-visit attraction for those exploring Jumilla.

Jumilla’s Wine

Jumilla is renowned for its exceptional wines, particularly those crafted from the Monastrell grape. This variety thrives in the region’s arid climate and limestone-rich soils, producing robust red wines with deep colour and intense flavours.

The Jumilla Denomination of Origin (DO) ensures the quality and authenticity of these wines. Monastrell wines from Jumilla are celebrated for their bold, fruity character, with notes of blackberries, plums, and spices. They often exhibit balanced acidity and soft tannins, making them both approachable and complex.

Notable wineries in Jumilla include Bodegas Juan Gil, known for its premium Monastrell wines, and Bodegas Luzón, which produces a range of award-winning wines. Bodegas Casa Castillo and Bodegas Carchelo are also prominent, offering diverse wine selections that highlight the region’s viticultural excellence.

These wineries provide tours and tastings, offering visitors a firsthand experience of Jumilla’s wine craftsmanship. This blend of tradition and innovation cements Jumilla’s reputation as a premier wine-producing region.

Moors Vs Christians

THE Medieval Market, meticulously planned by the Department of Festivities, graced Jumilla’s old town over the weekend, coinciding seamlessly with the Moors Vs Christians festivities and celebrations. The historic streets buzzed with activity between the San Roque Arch and Plaza de Arriba, hosting a vibrant array of artisanal crafts, delectable gastronomic delights, and thrilling spectacles.

Attendees were treated to riveting displays of medieval combat, mesmerising falconry performances, and captivating exhibitions showcasing ancient attire and tools. Live music filled the air, transporting visitors back in time, while a dedicated children’s area provided entertainment for the youngest revellers.

The Medieval Market and the Moors and Christians parades and events offered a charming fusion of historical ambiance and modern-day enjoyment, drawing locals and tourists to immerse themselves in the festivities.

