By Anna Ellis •
Published: 10 Jun 2024 • 15:09
Step into adventure: Portugal unveils 3,000-kilometre hiking trail. Image: Palmilhar / José João M Henriques / Facebook.
Portugal has an exciting new plan in the works: a circular hiking trail spanning the entire country, measuring 3,000 kilometres in total.
Named Palmilhar Portugal, this trail promises an all-encompassing view of the nation for those adventurous enough to complete it.
While the exact finish date remains uncertain, the first section is set to debut in July, starting in Alenquer, just north of Lisbon.
From there, the trail will wind through Alentejo in central Portugal before reaching the northern region of Trás-os-Montes.
This ambitious undertaking will involve one-third of Portugal’s municipalities and may cost up to €3.5 million.
What sets this trail apart is its accessibility, even for hikers with mobility limitations.
The brains behind this endeavour is Ricardo Bernardes, a communication design consultant who was struck with inspiration while hiking and desiring a way back to his starting point without retracing his steps.
While Portugal attracts many tourists, particularly during the summer, most tend to concentrate in Lisbon and along the Algarve coast.
This leads to overcrowding in these areas, leaving other parts of the country overlooked.
The circular hiking route aims to change this by distributing tourism more evenly and benefiting lesser-known communities along the way.
For comparison, Canada boasts the world’s longest non-circular walking trail, the “Great Trail,” stretching 24,000 kilometres from coast to coast, unveiled in 2017.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.