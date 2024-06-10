By Anna Ellis • Published: 10 Jun 2024 • 15:09

Step into adventure: Portugal unveils 3,000-kilometre hiking trail. Image: Palmilhar / José João M Henriques / Facebook.

Portugal has an exciting new plan in the works: a circular hiking trail spanning the entire country, measuring 3,000 kilometres in total.

Named Palmilhar Portugal, this trail promises an all-encompassing view of the nation for those adventurous enough to complete it.

While the exact finish date remains uncertain, the first section is set to debut in July, starting in Alenquer, just north of Lisbon.

Central Portugal

From there, the trail will wind through Alentejo in central Portugal before reaching the northern region of Trás-os-Montes.

This ambitious undertaking will involve one-third of Portugal’s municipalities and may cost up to €3.5 million.

What sets this trail apart is its accessibility, even for hikers with mobility limitations.

Retracing your Steps

The brains behind this endeavour is Ricardo Bernardes, a communication design consultant who was struck with inspiration while hiking and desiring a way back to his starting point without retracing his steps.

While Portugal attracts many tourists, particularly during the summer, most tend to concentrate in Lisbon and along the Algarve coast.

This leads to overcrowding in these areas, leaving other parts of the country overlooked.

Distributing Tourism

The circular hiking route aims to change this by distributing tourism more evenly and benefiting lesser-known communities along the way.

For comparison, Canada boasts the world’s longest non-circular walking trail, the “Great Trail,” stretching 24,000 kilometres from coast to coast, unveiled in 2017.