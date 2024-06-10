Street cleaning restarts

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 10 Jun 2024 • 15:21
Streetcleaning reactivated
Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall
The recent exemption for the use of water for certain purposes granted by the Water Secretariat of the Andalucian Regional Government has allowed Torremolinos Town Council to reactivate street cleaning and disinfection work, tasks that had been prohibited since November 2023 when the restrictions came into force in view of the serious drought.
From June 1 to September 30 the new exemption authorises, “the use of water for street cleaning by means of low consumption pressure washers”, a measure which will allow street cleaning tasks to be intensified.
Other restrictions established due to the drought are also being relaxed with different measures related to the consumption of water including: refilling of public and private swimming pools as long as they have a water recirculation system; the use of showers in sports establishments and swimming pools where the use of showers is compulsory and the operation of public drinking fountains that have a timed push-button system or similar device.
Gardens can also be irrigated with water fit for human consumption if there are no other resources available and only one day a week. The public water company of the Mancomunidad de Municipios de la Costa del Sol Occidental established a specific day of the week for each municipality and, in the case of Torremolinos, the irrigation day is set for Monday.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
