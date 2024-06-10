Sunny outlook for Fuengirola

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 10 Jun 2024 • 10:18

Sustainable award Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

Fuengirola Town Hall has received the “Distintivo Soludable” (Sustainable Award), becoming the first city in Europe to obtain this distinction.

It is a seal of quality and safety awarded by the Hospital Universitario Costa del Sol that identifies and recognises those companies, institutions or organisations that promote and apply healthy sun exposure and skin cancer prevention policies and practices through their services and products.

“Five years ago we started this exciting and beautiful project, which Magdalena de Troya, Head of the Dermatology service at the hospital, proposed to me one day, and which I have been convinced of from the very first moment., said the Mayor of Fuengirola, Ana Mula who also thanked the efforts made by the municipal Prevention department, all the Consistory workers involved, as well as the scientific team of this initiative.

Fuengirola becomes the first local authority in Andalucia to be certified in safety and quality standards for healthy sun exposure, photoprotection and skin cancer prevention. In order to obtain this seal of approval, the Council has implemented various measures including: documentation on Healthy Sun Exposure and Skin Cancer Prevention and the working hours of outdoor workers have also been adapted to avoid the hours of greatest risk.

Another measure implemented has been the installation of sun traffic lights to inform residents and visitors of the solar ultraviolet index (UVI), as well as the most appropriate sun protection measures for each level of the index.