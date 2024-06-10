By Anna Ellis • Published: 10 Jun 2024 • 16:30

Time capsules unearthed: Rojales Museum receives priceless donation. Image: Ayuntamiento de Rojales.

The Rojales Archaeological and Paleontological Museum has recently acquired a significant donation.

Consuelo Jiménez de Cisneros, the granddaughter of esteemed geologist and palaeontologist Daniel Jiménez de Cisneros (Caravaca de la Cruz, 1863 – Alicante, 1941), donated a collection of 33 fossils gathered by her grandfather, including some from Rojales.

Consuelo Jiménez de Cisneros, a professor and writer, praised the Rojales museum for its exceptional collection, particularly its fossils, noting that it is one of the few recognised by the Generalitat Valenciana in the entire Community and the only one in the Vega Baja region.

“I believe it is essential to share and disseminate my grandfather’s geological and paleontological heritage to serve future generations and ensure his contributions are appropriately recognised,” she stated.

Museum Address

The museum is located at C/ Plaza de España, 1.

It is open to the public from Monday to Friday, 9:00.AM to 3:00.PM.

For visits in the afternoons, on Saturdays, or on Sundays, prior appointments are required.

These appointments are only available for groups of more than 10 people and must be requested 15 days in advance.

To arrange visits, you can contact the museum by email cuevasdelrodeo@rojales.es or by phone (+34) 966714160.