Tom Cruise makes Mallorca pitstop

By Trelawney Bresic •
Published: 10 Jun 2024 • 17:58
Tom Cruise on the red carpet at the global premiere of 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One'
Credit: Tom Cruise/FB
Hollywood action star Tom Cruise is back in Mallorca, making a surprise appearance on the island just weeks after his previous visit.
Cruise touched down at Palma Airport on June 8 aboard his personal Honda jet, which he pilots himself.
Cruise landed around noon after spending time in Seville, Spain, but departed by 5 pm, making for a brief five-hour stay. The actor opted for a casual black tracksuit, sunglasses and a cap to maintain a low profile.
Currently filming the eighth instalment of the ever-popular Mission: Impossible franchise, Cruise also recently enjoyed box office success with the release of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022.
Could the iconic actor’s visit mean that there is a Mallorca movie project in development?
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.