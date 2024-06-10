Tom Cruise makes Mallorca pitstop

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 10 Jun 2024 • 17:58

Tom Cruise on the red carpet at the global premiere of 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' Credit: Tom Cruise/FB

Hollywood action star Tom Cruise is back in Mallorca, making a surprise appearance on the island just weeks after his previous visit.

Cruise touched down at Palma Airport on June 8 aboard his personal Honda jet, which he pilots himself.

A Brief Stay

Cruise landed around noon after spending time in Seville, Spain, but departed by 5 pm, making for a brief five-hour stay. The actor opted for a casual black tracksuit, sunglasses and a cap to maintain a low profile.

Mission:Impossible

Currently filming the eighth instalment of the ever-popular Mission: Impossible franchise, Cruise also recently enjoyed box office success with the release of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022.

Could the iconic actor’s visit mean that there is a Mallorca movie project in development?