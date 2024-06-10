Turning litter into art in Benidorm

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 10 Jun 2024 • 14:37

Urban Art event Credit: Benidorm Council

Benidorm´s Parc de Foietes became the host of the first-ever Urban Art Day on June 8, inviting local artists to transform litter cans into vibrant art pieces.

The event encouraged hundreds of professionals and art enthusiasts to enjoy a festive morning of creativity and sustainability. Around 80 litter bins that have been removed from the beaches this year, being replaced by new ones, were used as the base for the artists´ wonderous work of street art.

“We thought about different formulas to give them a second life and it occurred to us that a good way could be to make them available to urban artists so that they could paint them and take them back to the beaches to be exhibited before thousands of people who visit us every year,” said the Councilor for Beaches and the Environment, Monica Gomez.

The Councilor for Historical and Cultural Heritage, Ana Pellicer, who attended alongside Benidorm´s mayor, Toni Perez, noted that the art project, “not only fits perfectly with our commitment to sustainability and care for the environment, but it is also another leg of the project that we have been developing for some time to make Benidorm an open-air museum.”