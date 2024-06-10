Turning litter into art in Benidorm

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 10 Jun 2024 • 14:37
Urban Art event
Credit: Benidorm Council
Benidorm´s Parc de Foietes became the host of the first-ever Urban Art Day on June 8, inviting local artists to transform litter cans into vibrant art pieces.
The event encouraged hundreds of professionals and art enthusiasts to enjoy a festive morning of creativity and sustainability. Around 80 litter bins that have been removed from the beaches this year, being replaced by new ones, were used as the base for the artists´ wonderous work of street art.
“We thought about different formulas to give them a second life and it occurred to us that a good way could be to make them available to urban artists so that they could paint them and take them back to the beaches to be exhibited before thousands of people who visit us every year,” said the Councilor for Beaches and the Environment, Monica Gomez.
The Councilor for Historical and Cultural Heritage, Ana Pellicer, who attended alongside Benidorm´s mayor, Toni Perez, noted that the art project, “not only fits perfectly with our commitment to sustainability and care for the environment, but it is also another leg of the project that we have been developing for some time to make Benidorm an open-air museum.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.