Watch here: Whirlwind disrupts biker gathering in San Javier

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 10 Jun 2024 • 12:49

Unexpected whirlwind causes chaos Image: X/Meteorihuela

A surprise whirlwind disrupted a biker gathering in San Javier on June 9, leaving several attendees with minor injuries. The whirlwind knocked down an inflatable castle and tore off the awnings of several tents set up in the El Mirador district. Emergency sources confirmed that none of the injured required hospitalisation.

Impact on Biker Gathering

The emergency hotline, 112, received the first call about the phenomenon around 1:03 PM. The whirlwind caused moments of tension in the agrodolores area, where the biker gathering was taking place. The event, featuring breakfast, acrobatic displays, contests, and drawing a large crowd, was in full swing.

¡Espectacular! Esta mañana (09/06/2024), efectos de una #tolvanera en el Evento Motero celebrado en #ElMirador, pedanía #SanJavier (#Murcia). Remolino que se desarrolla en la capa inferior de la atmósfera, sin conexión directa con una nube convectiva. Vídeo vía Marcelo Fuentes. pic.twitter.com/6BcG5qnmC4 — MeteOrihuela (@MeteOrihuela) June 9, 2024





Emergency Response

Responding to the incident, a Civil Protection ambulance from San Javier tended to several injured individuals, at least two of them. The victims had been struck by objects lifted by the whirlwind. Local police officers also rushed to the scene to assist. Despite the unexpected events, the gathering continued after the whirlwind subsided, albeit with a bit of cleanup required.

For more Costa Calida news click here