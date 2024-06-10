Zurgena and La Alfoquia

By John Smith •
Celebrating St Patrick’s Day in Zurgena
The town of Zurgena is closely associated with neighbouring La Alfoquia and between them have a population of just over 4,200 people.
They are typical small villages which offer the basic needs of residents with schools, a medical centre, English speaking chemist, shops, bars, restaurants, post office and a swimming pool.
Tracing their existence back to neolithic times, the area is generally very good for the growing of fruit and vegetables and La Alfoquia was situated on the Roman Road known as Ruta Verte which linked Murcia with Granada.
In the late 19th Century, the arrival of rail tracks meant that Zurgena became one of the most important stations in the area and although it’s a long time since trains ran through the town, the old railway station has been saved and will be at the heart of the Zurgena Rail Festival which takes place in August of this year.
Like most Spanish communities, festivals play an important part in life, with the Easter Processions attracting visitors from all over the Province to witness some of the unique festivities which take place during Holy Week.
Other festivals of note take place on July 16 in celebration of patron saint the Virgen del Carmen in La Alfoquia and San Ramón Nonato on August 31 in Zurgena whilst in 2024, for the first time, Zurgena celebrated St Patrick’s Day.
