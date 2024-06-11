2 sports – 2 gold medals

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 11 Jun 2024 • 14:30
Two gold medal winners
Photo: NextGen Fight Club
Two female fighters, two sports and two gold medals both from NextGen Fight Club in Las Lagunas, Mijas.
On the morning of Saturday June 1, 11 year-old Arabella Wright won the Copa Kimura BJJ (Brazilian jiu-jitsu) championship in Malaga taking home a gold medal in her first tournament. In the last 12 months Arabella has collected two silver medals in kickboxing and one gold medal in jujitsu. And that’s not enough for this young athelete as she is going for gold in the next kickboxing tournament.
Also on the same day, 22 year-old Noelia Pulido from NextGen Fight Club, also won a gold medal in the K1 kickboxing Spanish Federación Española de Kickboxing y Muaythai championships (FEKM)
Arabella’s father, Colin Wright, takes care of mentoring them both as well as managing the club and said he is, “super proud of the girls’ achievements and I’m looking forward to even more success in the future as we have more promising talent in NextGen Fight Club”.
Colin added, “I wound like to thank coaches Ilde Garcia and Wadii Kadiri for helping Noelia prepare for the tournament”.
The club is also looking to the future as Colin’s other daughter Milenna, who is only 8 years old, is also competing in the next kickboxing tournament and everyone at the club is confident she’s going to win gold in her first outing.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
