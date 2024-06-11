Accessible tourism in Fuengirola

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 11 Jun 2024 • 9:14

Guide to accessible tourism Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

Fuengirola Town Hall has launched a Tourist Accessibility Guide, prepared by Ilunion Accessibility, which includes a list of the hotels in the municipality that have the best conditions for welcoming people with reduced mobility.

The event took place within the framework of the training sessions on inclusive and accessible tourism held at the Ilunion hotel in the city. During the event, the Mayor, Ana Mula, presented each of the hotels with a badge for their commitment to the accessibility of the destination and their attention to the public with accessibility requirements.

“We embarked on an ambitious project, that of drawing up a Strategic Plan for Accessible Tourism to make a diagnosis of the town and implement the necessary actions to make us a fully inclusive destination”, explained Mula, adding that, “the conclusions of this study have led to the Tourist Accessibility Guide with which, thanks to the work of Ilunion and the collaboration of our hotel sector, we will offer the best possible information to visitors on this increasingly important issue when it comes to travelling”.

The aim of this document is to improve accessibility in Fuengirola’s accommodation and tourist resources, and to offer tools to those responsible for the establishments for their management, which is becoming increasingly important for travellers.

The analysis of the accessibility conditions of the accommodation has been carried out by means of an online survey to measure the level of all accommodation in Fuengirola.