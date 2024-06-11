By Anna Ellis • Published: 11 Jun 2024 • 8:42

Costa Blanca's tourism surge: June set for continued success. Image: NeonShot / Shutterstock.com.

The positive trend in tourism is evident in the hotel occupancy rates recorded for May.

This upward trend is expected to continue, with forecast data for June already exceeding 80 per cent occupancy in most cases, according to the latest report from HOSBEC.

In the province of Alicante, the Costa Blanca region has shown remarkable growth, surpassing 2023 records by 9.4 percentage points, reaching an average monthly occupancy rate of 82.3 per cent.

Significant Increase

Excluding Benidorm, the Costa Blanca area has seen a significant increase in hotel occupancy, now standing at 83.7 per cent.

This is a 10 percentage point improvement over last year, driven largely by 4-star hotels achieving 86.2 per cent occupancy and 3-star hotels reaching 82.2 per cent.

Overall, Costa Blanca recorded an 82.3 per cent occupancy rate in May, marking an increase of 9.4 points compared to the previous year and nearly 7 points higher than April.

The domestic market remains the largest segment, accounting for 47.5 per cent of the total, while international tourists make up 52.5 per cent.

International Visitors

Among international visitors, the British lead with 16.1 per cent, followed by Belgians (6.5 per cent), Dutch (4 per cent), Norwegians (3.5 per cent), and Irish (3.4 per cent).

Other nationalities such as German, French, and Polish tourists each represent between 3 per cent and 2 per cent.

Looking ahead, June appears promising with 78.3 per cent of reservations already confirmed, which is 6.5 points higher than the same period in 2023.