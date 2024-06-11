Costa Calida events & activities

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 11 Jun 2024 • 19:19

Rock Imperium Festival Image: Cartagena City Hall

Rock Imperium

ROCK and metal fans, mark your calendars! From June 19 to 22, Cartagena’s Parque de la Cuesta del Batel will pulsate with the energy of the Rock Imperium Festival, an event that has quickly become a cornerstone of Spain’s rock and heavy metal scene.

Now in its third year, Rock Imperium is pulling out all the stops, expanding from three days to four, with June 19 added as an extra day of music. And for attendees wondering if their tickets cover the additional day, fear not! All existing tickets automatically include access to the extended festival, offering fans an unparalleled lineup of talent without breaking the bank.

Headlining this year’s extravaganza are legendary acts that have left a mark on the history of rock and metal. Prepare to be awed by the iconic Judas Priest, who will grace the stage alongside American rockers Extreme, guitar virtuoso Yngwie Malmsteen, and the incomparable Doro, among others. With The Darkness and Glenn Hughes also on the bill, the festival promises an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages.

But the excitement doesn’t end with the headliners. The festival boasts a diverse lineup spanning four days, featuring an array of both established and up-and-coming artists from around the globe.

In addition to the stellar musical lineup, Rock Imperium offers a wealth of supplementary activities to enhance the festival experience. From free concerts and movie screenings to literary presentations and more, attendees can immerse themselves in rock and metal culture while exploring the historic streets of Cartagena.

Mar de Musicas

LA Mar de Músicas festival dives into its 29th year in the waters of the Mediterranean Sea. Organised in collaboration with the Cartagena City Council, the festival will take place in Sicily, Malta, Menorca, Cyprus, Sardinia, Crete, Corfu, Mallorca, Corsica, Principe Islands, Lesbos, and Cartagena.

From July 19 to 27, 42 concerts by artists from 17 countries will grace the stages of Cartagena, including renowned names like Carla Bruni and Xoel López. The festival’s lineup, meticulously curated by the new Director General of Culture, promises a diverse musical exploration.

La Mar de Músicas stands out as a Spanish festival where women musicians shine, with 20 out of the 42 concerts featuring female performers.

Of the 42 concerts, 17 will be free to attend, along with all parallel activities such as art, cinema, and literature.

Tickets, ranging from €10 to €35, are already on sale via lamardemusicas.com. Additionally, two subscription options are available: one for all concerts at the Paco Martín Auditorium and the Arab Castle, priced at €100, and another for all concerts at the Antiguo CIM Courtyard, priced at €60.

Local artists Nunatak, Naked Family, Karmacadabra, and Mavica will grace the stages of La Mar de Músicas, adding their unique flavours to the festival’s vibrant atmosphere. The festival will bring an eclectic blend of Latin fusion, ska, reggae, flamenco, and disco-funk.

Summer Sports

AS summer rolls in sports become an essential activity for countless holidaymakers and residents. The influx of people to coastal areas like San Javier or Los Alcázares creates the need to provide sports and activities. San Javier’s Sports Councillor, Sergio Martínez, recently unveiled the 2024 summer campaign, offering up to 45 activities for all ages. Kids can choose from 14 summer camps like Multisport, Dance, Tennis, and Nautical, alongside those offered by sports clubs, totalling 800 spots.

For adults, options include swimming, aqua gym, weightlifting, and usual group activities like pilates, indoor cycling, and more, totalling 1400 spots. ‘We aim to ensure our users stay active during summer,’ stated Sports Councillor Sergio Martínez, announcing the outdoor pool’s opening a week early, from June 9 to September 9. Activities at La Manga del Mar Menor include pilates, body fitness, indoor cycling, and more, with the addition of the recently inaugurated Sports Park, in partnership with La Manga Athletics School.

Residents in San Javier can also enjoy free Beach Fitness activities at designated spots like Mistral and Veneziola beaches, while those in Los Alcázares can indulge in a wide range of activities like yoga, paddle surfing, football, beach volleyball, swimming, classical and contemporary dance, and more. For more information or to sign up drop into the San Javier or Los Alcazares Town Hall.

PAPS Fundraiser

PAPS, the organisation dedicated to rescuing, caring for, and re-homing stray dogs in San Javier, is hosting a fundraising event at La Palmera Restaurant in Estrella del Mar. The event, La Palmera Ladies Day, will take place on Thursday, June 20, starting at 12 pm.

Attendees can look forward to stalls, crafts, a raffle, and a hog roast. Prizes will be awarded for the best-dressed lady and the best hat, open to both men and women. A limited bar menu will also be available. Entry requires a donation to PAPS, but no booking is necessary.

The event aims to raise much-needed funds for PAPS’s efforts at Casa del Sol, where they provide shelter and care for abandoned dogs until they find new homes. Come enjoy a fun day out and support a worthy cause!

