Costa del Sol news in brief

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 11 Jun 2024 • 15:51

Installing walkways at night Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

Better access

In the early hours of the morning on Thursday June 6, six prefabricated concrete beams which support the platform for a pedestrian walkway in Fuengirola that will provide better access, were placed in position over the A-7 as it passes through Avenida Clemente Díaz.

Hotel boom

MIJAS closed the month of May 2024 with a hotel occupancy rate of over 92 per cent. The figures provided by Aehcos Association of Hoteliers Association of the Costa del Sol also reflect a significant increase compared to the same month of the previous year 2023.

Spanish lessons

THE registration period for Spanish lessons for foreigners in Benahavis has opened. The teachers will be registering at the Cultural Centre on June 14, from 10am to 1pm. You can pick up an application at the Town Hall (Registro de Entrada) or download it here

Archaeology days

ON the occasion of the European Days of Archaeology, June 14 and 15, there will be free guided visits to the site of Cortijo de Acebedo in Mijas. There will be two visits per day: at 10am and 11.30am. More information from archivo@mijas.es

Lucky 95

PRIDE 2024 in Torremolinos, the first to be held after being declared an Event of Tourist Interest in Andalucia, has broken records with 95,000 people attending the event, a hotel occupancy rate of 95 per cent and an economic impact of €95 million.