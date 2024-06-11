Discover Port d’Alcudia

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 11 Jun 2024 • 15:41

Step back in time in Alcudia's Old Town Credit:Mike Lehmann/wiki

The port of Alcudia is situated in the north of the island, 60km from Palma. This is a place to enjoy the beach, check out the artisan shops, sample local cuisine and stroll around the Alcudiamar marina.

Playa de Alcudia is the longest stretch of beach on the island. The beach closest to the port is known as Ciudad Blanca (white city). With its soft golden sand and clear turquoise waters, the beach boasts a vibrant water sports scene. Try your hand at stand-up paddleboarding or soar through the skies with a spot of paragliding. Alternatively, hire a jet-ski, try windsurfing or snorkelling.

From the port, you can take a day trip to Menorca, a dolphin-watching tour or a trip on a glass-bottom boat.

Port d’Alcudia has a friendly, easy-going feel, appealing mostly to couples, families, solo travellers and sports lovers.

For a taste of the island’s rich history, head to Alcudia’s old town, just a ten-minute drive away from the port. Steeped in history, the old town boasts remnants of Roman, Phoenician, and Arab cultures, all beautifully preserved within its ancient town centre.

Historically, Port d’Alcudia served as a gateway for the northern region, connecting it to nearby islands and acting as a transport hub for goods destined for inland towns.

The last few decades, however, have witnessed a shift, transforming it into a thriving tourist destination.

Restaurants and Hotels

Port d’Alcudia has a diverse culinary scene. Wander the charming pedestrian streets lined with restaurants and bars. Sample authentic Mallorcan specialties and tapas, or explore international flavours – sushi, Italian, even a taste of Britain with Sunday roasts at the pubs.

The promenade boasts a variety of restaurants, from sizzling steakhouses and casual pizzerias to classic chiringuitos. Small, cobbled side streets offer pretty pavement cafes and small, traditional eateries.

There is a wide range of accommodation available in the town, from 5-star hotels with glamourous roof terraces, to self-catering beachfront rentals. Visitors love the easy access to the beach, restaurants, and shops. For those who prefer not to walk, traditional horse and carriages transport visitors around town.

Alcudia Old Town

The old town of Alcudia has a story stretching back centuries, rooted in the Roman settlement of Pollentia.

King Jaume II solidified Alcudia’s character by constructing the imposing city wall in 1362. Its crenelated towers still stand proudly, guarding the town. Remarkably preserved sections, including the Porta de Mallorca and Porta del Moll gates, offer a glimpse into the past.

Stroll along the partially accessible city wall for breath-taking views of the old town below. Narrow streets wind through the heart of Alcudia, leading you to the impressive Casa Consistorial town hall in Placa Espanya, a masterpiece of Renaissance architecture.

The gothic Oratori de Santa Anna church, dating back to the 13th century, stands at the southern edge of the city wall. Admire the architectural shift as you explore the Sant Crist chapel, built in the flamboyant Renaissance style in the late 17th century.

The parish church of Sant Jaume, seamlessly integrated into the city wall, boasts a late 19th-century origin. Step inside to discover a small museum showcasing sacred exhibits and historic church vestments.

Escape the tourist trail

S’Albufera wetlands is a tranquil nature reserve located just south of Port d’Alcudia. S’Albufera, meaning “lagoon” in Arabic, boasts a rich history dating back to Roman times.

Recognising the area’s ecological importance, S’Albufera received protected status in 1985. This wise decision safeguards a vital habitat for resident and migratory birds.

Birdwatchers flock to S’Albufera with good reason. Witness the majestic Montagu’s harrier or the rare Eleanora’s falcon soaring through the skies. Listen for the melodic calls of stonechats, moustached warblers, and long-eared owls. Watch ospreys swoop down from their clifftop nests to hunt, or witness the year-round residents, peregrines and hoopoes.

Exploring S’Albufera is a delight. Hike or cycle along designated trails. With its diverse birdlife, rich history, and scenic trails, this nature reserve promises an unforgettable escape.