Dutch royal couple in the USA

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 11 Jun 2024 • 12:30

The royal couple at Martin Luther´s grave Credit: Koninklijk Huis, X

The Dutch royal couple arrived in Atlanta on June 9 for a four-day visit to the United States; King Willem-Alexander co-piloted the plane.

The couple visited the famous hub for hip hop icons, the Patchwerk Recording Studio in Atlanta and attended an exhibition of Dutch artists.

The King and Queen paid tribute to Martin Luther King while visiting his grave and learning about the history of the church where he served as pastor. King Willem-Alexander called the experience “deeply moving,” as they uncovered the American heritage.

They also visited the East Flatbush neighbourhood of New York, finding out about the real lives of people in the city’s streets.

This royal visit acted is a part of a formal trade mission to Georgia and New York, including the infrastructure affairs minister, Mark Harbers and trade minister, Liesie Schreinmacher.

The foreign affairs ministry highlighted the importance of the visit: “The United States is the main non-European partner for the Netherlands in the field of economic ties and security and close relationships are essential for maintaining Dutch prosperity.”