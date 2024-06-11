€3,000 for a mojito

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 11 Jun 2024
Illegal mojito seller
Photo: Goodfon CC
The beach season has already begun in Malaga province, although for months now bathers have been flocking to the coast to enjoy the sunny days and high temperatures.
Parasols, towels, sand and the sea are the usual sights, with no shortage of street stalls offering refreshments to those who spend a day at the beach. Not all of these vendors have permission however, in fact, the unauthorised sale of food and drink on the coast is a serious offence, with fines which range from €300 to €3,000.
In the latest crackdown, five people were penalised after being caught making and selling homemade mojitos on the beach, without authorisation and without any type of health control.
Málaga Town Hall Beach Ordinance sets out what is considered to be illegal street vending, with the aim of keeping residents and visitors safe this summer. The increased security operation is not only working to control unauthorised street vending, but also to prevent other illegal activity or criminal behaviour, including theft or crimes against public health.
