English theatre success in La Nucia

Published: 11 Jun 2024
Creepy Adams Family performance
Credit: La Nucia Council
La Nucia´s Teatre Local El Sindicat welcomed 900 Spanish school students to study English through a captivating theatre play, The Creepy Adams Family.
The primary school students from the Sant Rafael and Muixara schools attended the theatre to watch an all native British cast, revealing the story of Wednesday and Pugsley Adams; the rebellious children whose parents decide to start a new life in a town that is much too happy for their taste.
Directed by Oscar Alcaraz and Veronica Belinchon, the group´s very own production was performed six times, on June 4,5 and 6, led by the Valencian company La Tourne Teatre.
The students undertook a journey of change, childhood and dark humour, learning English with ease and joy, thanks to the power of art and performance.
