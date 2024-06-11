Funding success

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Estepona top for funding
Estepona is one of the Andalucian municipalities with the highest success rate in obtaining European funds.
Estepona Town Council has completed the execution of 90 per cent of the project ‘Estepona, Garden of the Costa del Sol’, which renovated the old town, improved public facilities, modernised municipal buildings and installed new technologies.
All this was achieved with a grant of €10 million through the European Regional Development Funds. With this, the town tops the charts with the highest level of implementation of European funds.
The funds have made it possible to carry out measures including the remodelling of Avenida de Andalucía and the promenade as well as the remodelling of streets in the historic quarter.
These grants have also been used to carry out energy improvements in various buildings to reduce consumption, reduce the carbon footprint and therefore, environmental pollution, thus contributing to sustainability; at the same time there has been a significant economic saving for the town’s coffers.
All these initiatives that have been achieved have meant progress in an urban model that began in 2012 and which has turned Estepona into a more competitive tourist destination, with better facilities and which is more attractive to investors and entrepreneurs.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
