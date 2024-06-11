By Anna Ellis •
Published: 11 Jun 2024 • 15:00
Get ready for fun: El Saladar's festive celebrations. Image: Ayuntamiento de Almoradi / Facebook.
EL Saladar, a district of Almoradí located on the Catral road, is a vibrant community with over 500 residents.
This growth began with the neighbourhood’s expansion in the 1950s and continued through the 1980s and 1990s.
Today, El Saladar is a lively district that will celebrate its patron saint festivities dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus from June 14 to 16.
The festivities will kick off at midnight on Friday, June 14, with live music performances which will be followed by a disco at 2:00.AM.
On Saturday, June 15, at 10:00.AM residents and visitors can head to Plaza Joaquín Ballester for some water fun featuring aquatic inflatables and a foam cannon.
Just after midday, enjoy more live music followed by a disco!
The celebrations continue on Sunday, June 16, starting at 10:00.AM with various children’s activities.
To end the weekend, the 8:30.PM mass will be followed by a procession through the streets of El Saladar.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.