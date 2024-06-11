By Anna Ellis • Published: 11 Jun 2024 • 15:00

Get ready for fun: El Saladar's festive celebrations. Image: Ayuntamiento de Almoradi / Facebook.

EL Saladar, a district of Almoradí located on the Catral road, is a vibrant community with over 500 residents.

This growth began with the neighbourhood’s expansion in the 1950s and continued through the 1980s and 1990s.

Today, El Saladar is a lively district that will celebrate its patron saint festivities dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus from June 14 to 16.

Join in the Fun

The festivities will kick off at midnight on Friday, June 14, with live music performances which will be followed by a disco at 2:00.AM.

On Saturday, June 15, at 10:00.AM residents and visitors can head to Plaza Joaquín Ballester for some water fun featuring aquatic inflatables and a foam cannon.

Dance the Night Away

Just after midday, enjoy more live music followed by a disco!

The celebrations continue on Sunday, June 16, starting at 10:00.AM with various children’s activities.

To end the weekend, the 8:30.PM mass will be followed by a procession through the streets of El Saladar.