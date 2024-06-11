Ilunion opens in Fuengirola – its fourth hotel on the Costa del Sol

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 11 Jun 2024 • 19:53

Photo: Ilunion Miramar

Ilunion Hotels has added its fourth hotel on the Costa del Sol to its chain, located in the former Apartahotel Myramar in Fuengirola, bringing the total number of resorts it manages to 31.

Ilunion Miramar, covering almost 23,000 square metres, comprises three buildings of five floors each, with 229 one and two-bedroom apartments. The aparthotel has three swimming pools, one of which is indoor, seven paddle tennis courts, a gymnasium, sauna, Jacuzzi and a meeting room.

It also has 48 private parking spaces, three restaurants and spacious outdoor areas, including a children’s playground.

Ilunion Hotels previously operated in Fuengirola with a four-star hotel managed as a Special Employment Centre, with almost 73 per cent of its staff being disabled. With the new Ilunion Miramar it is strengthening its presence on the Costa del Sol.