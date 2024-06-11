Lace-making in Mijas

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 11 Jun 2024 • 17:23

Lace making exhibition Photo: Wikimedia CC / Renata Apan

On Saturday June 15, the San Valentín square in Las Lagunas will be the setting for a bobbin lace-making event organised by the Mijitas Women’s Socio-Cultural Association with the collaboration of Mijas Town Hall.

The aim of the event is to raise awareness and raise the profile of this craft and, in addition to exhibiting various works, the lace makers will perform their work ‘in situ’. Councillor for Citizen Participation of Mijas, Silvia Marín, explained that Las Lagunas is expected to bring together about 30 craftswomen specialising in this technique.

Marín explained that Mijitas has a specialised workshop within its calendar of activities, which also aims to ensure that this type of sewing, characterised by its meticulousness, is not lost given its great cultural value: “With this meeting we seek to showcase the artisan work carried out by these women who have dedicated their lives to it. I would like to thank them for sharing their wisdom and experience with the public, which is a unique opportunity to disseminate their work and highlight its value”, said Marín.

During the day, which will run from 10am to 2pm, the participants will take part in bobbin, macramé and fabric painting activities, as well as a knitting workshop and a crochet workshop.