Lace-making in Mijas

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 11 Jun 2024 • 17:23
Lace making exhibition
Photo: Wikimedia CC / Renata Apan
On Saturday June 15, the San Valentín square in Las Lagunas will be the setting for a bobbin lace-making event organised by the Mijitas Women’s Socio-Cultural Association with the collaboration of Mijas Town Hall.
The aim of the event is to raise awareness and raise the profile of this craft and, in addition to exhibiting various works, the lace makers will perform their work ‘in situ’. Councillor for Citizen Participation of Mijas, Silvia Marín, explained that Las Lagunas is expected to bring together about 30 craftswomen specialising in this technique.
Marín explained that Mijitas has a specialised workshop within its calendar of activities, which also aims to ensure that this type of sewing, characterised by its meticulousness, is not lost given its great cultural value: “With this meeting we seek to showcase the artisan work carried out by these women who have dedicated their lives to it. I would like to thank them for sharing their wisdom and experience with the public, which is a unique opportunity to disseminate their work and highlight its value”, said Marín.
During the day, which will run from 10am to 2pm, the participants will take part in bobbin, macramé and fabric painting activities, as well as a knitting workshop and a crochet workshop.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.