Liberal Democrats Unveil New Manifesto

By Darryl Kelly • Published: 11 Jun 2024 • 18:00

Jo Swinson and Sir Ed Davey Credit: Shutterstock

Ahead of the general election on July 4, the Liberal Democrats have unveiled an ambitious 8 billion pound plan, aimed at transforming health and care services in England.

Liberal Democrats’ Manifesto Launch Highlights Critical Health and Care Reforms

At the manifesto launch, titled “For a Fair Deal”, Sir Davey highlighted the critical need for better support for carers, calling them essential in solving the NHS crisis and boosting the economy. The plan promises to ensure that everyone in England can see a GP, as well as measures aim to improve access to quality care, reduce hospital strain, and address staff shortages in the care sector.

How Liberal Democrats Plan to Finance £8 Billion Care Package

To fund these initiatives, the Liberal Democrats propose reversing tax cuts for banks and closing loopholes exploited by the ultra-wealthy. They plan to raise 5 billion pounds by closing a Capital Gains Tax loophole and increasing taxes on the richest 0.1%. An additional 4.25 billion pounds is expected from higher levies on banks. The funding strategy also includes a new aviation tax targeting frequent fliers, projected to raise 3.6 billion pound, and a super-tax on private jet flights, estimated to bring in 380 million pound.

Liberal Democrats’ Pledge to Address Vacancies and Improve Retention

The party pledges to pay care workers at least 2 pounds above the minimum wage to address vacancies and improve retention. Offering free personal care for older and disabled individuals at home aims to reduce hospital admissions and support independent living. Additionally, an increased carers’ allowance by £20 per week offers extra financial support for those dedicating significant time to caregiving.

This was a very prominent speaking point for Sir Ed, who said caregiving journey began in his youth when his mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. This personal experience underscores the manifesto’s focus on valuing and supporting care work. “The truth is, unless we properly value care, unless we properly support carers, we will never be able to fix the crisis in our NHS or get our economy back on track,” Davey said.

Liberal Democrats’ Commitment to a Fair and Dignified Immigration System

In terms of immigration and asylum, the manifesto states that ‘the Conservatives have closed down safe and legal routes to sanctuary’ and how Liberal Democrats are committed to ‘fighting for a fair, effective immigration system that treats everyone with dignity and respect’. The party states their intent to implement the proper training, equipment, and establish a close relationship with French authorities to combat issues with immigration such as smuggling during Channel crossings, as well as scrap the Conservative’s Illegal Migration Act 2023 and the current Rwanda plan.

Liberal Democrats’ Manifesto Pledge To Local Communities

The manifesto has a focus on local government and communities, addressing the issues of poor public transport services, effects of climate change, and the rapid growth of second homes. Their proposed solutions are to give communities more control over what short term rentals go into their local area, provide local authorities with the adequate resources to deal with climate and nature emergencies.

Liberal Democrats’ stand firm on helping Defence

As Rishi Sunak has stated that the National Service will be returning should the Conservatives be re-elected , the Liberal Democrats have made no such claim in their plans for defence in their manifesto. The pledge to reverse the Conservative Government’s cut to the Army, with a longer-term ambition of increasing regular troop numbers back to over 100,000. They also remained adamant on maintaining the UK’s nuclear deterrent with four submarines providing continuous at-sea deterrence, while pursuing multilateral global disarmament.

Liberal Democrats’ Vow To Combat Anti-Social Behaviour

The revised policy on combating anti-social behaviour and others crime includes restoring ‘proper’ community policing, where the officers are ever present and involved in the local community so they can be cemented as trust worthy figures, and guaranteeing that all burglaries will be attended and investigated by the police thoroughly.

Liberal Democrats’ Work Toward Election

With all their policies laid out, the Liberal Democrats are now fielding candidates across England, Wales, and Scotland, hoping to improve on their 2019 results, where they secured 11 MPs, and to challenge Conservative strongholds in southern England’s “blue wall” areas. Only on election day will The Liberal Democrats really see if the public have faith in the plan they have laid out.