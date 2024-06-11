Mature hikers get a new boost

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 11 Jun 2024 • 16:14

New ways for hikers Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

The Senior Citizens and Sports Departments of Fuengirola Town Council have organised a new hiking route with the aim of continuing to encourage outdoor activity among the town’s senior citizens.

The initiative, which will take place on Saturday June 22, starting at 7.30am, will leave from the Puente de la Armada and head along the coastal path to the Peñón del Cura. The Councillor for Families, Equality and Social Welfare, Cristina Bornao, has given more details of this activity.

“Walking is one of the most natural ways of providing the body with a good level of energy and improving the immune system’s defences, as well as improving general health, which is why it is one of the most recommended physical activities for the elderly”, explained Bornao.

As the councillor pointed out, “walking is a simple, affordable and risk-free activity that is very suitable for the third sector of Fuengirola; it is a way of participating in a low-intensity sport, adapted to the physical level of each person”. She went on to say: “To participate in the route we only ask you to wear comfortable clothes, sports shoes and we will provide fruit and water”.