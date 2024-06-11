Microsoft-Repsol tie-up in Spain

By Linda Hall • Updated: 11 Jun 2024 • 19:58

REPSOL: Fossil fuel company moving into renewables Photo credit: CC/Natalia Corcobado Pinilla

Repsol will supply the electricity needed for Microsoft’s Spanish operations over the next 12 years.

The US technology giant intends to source all of its energy from renewables by 2025 and after signing six power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Repsol, Microsoft will receive the output of three windfarms and three solar energy plants. All are expected to be operational by December 2025.

Collaboration between Repsol and Microsoft began three years ago but the new agreement to supply 230 megawatts of power dwarfs the original 90-megawatt deal.

This latest announcement has been prompted by Microsoft’s huge energy needs which have grown exponentially with advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud technology. These have led to the US company’s $2.1 billion (€1.95 billion) investment in Spanish infrastructure based in Madrid and Aragon which was announced in February 2024.

Meanwhile, Repsol and Microsoft will collaborate on accelerating Repsol’s digital transformation and energy transition.