More than clothes – Cancer Care´s achievement

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 11 Jun 2024 • 10:52

Gorgeous models for Cancer Care Credit: Martina, Cancer Care Javea, Facebook

Cancer Care Javea celebrated the success of their latest fashion show, held on June 6, turning clothes sales into an act of kindness.

Two shows were held at La Plaza Courtyard Summer Fair, featuring the fabulous models, Gemma, Samantha, Jo, Nicola, Lola, Kathryn, Diana, Boudy and Sjoukje.

Cancer Care Javea gave thanks to the models for making the event as stunning as it was, and expressed gratitude to all the guests who showed support and purchased the items from the show.

The generous volunteers and Jeannette Missions were especially thanked for their incredible organisational skills and dedication.

The colourful and gorgeous summer collection made large sales amongst the visitors, the raised funds of which will be forwarded to Cancer Care´s nursing team to continue helping cancer patients in our community.

Many of the items were sold with a 50 per cent off sale price, reselling pre-loved, famous labels at infamously low prices and making a contribution to your personal style, the environment and the Cancer Care nurses and patients.