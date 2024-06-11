By Anna Ellis •
Published: 11 Jun 2024 • 12:59
Music and Art: Step into Van Gogh's world. Image: Van Gogh "Grandes Éxitos" / Facebook.
Art fans are in for a treat: until September, you can visit the immersive Van Gogh exhibition titled Great Success.
This exhibition features large multimedia recreations of Vincent van Gogh’s works, synchronised with classical music.
It brings to life the artist’s most famous pieces, such as The Sunflowers, The Starry Night, and his Self-Portrait.
Visitors will immerse themselves in Van Gogh’s world, learning not only about his art but also about his life marked by misfortune and melancholy.
This exhibition will appeal to both newcomers to art history and expert connoisseurs of Van Gogh’s work.
Vincent van Gogh was a Dutch Post-Impressionist painter and one of the most famous and influential figures in Western art.
In just over a decade, he created approximately 2,100 artworks, including around 860 oil paintings, most of them in the last two years of his life.
The exhibition is open from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM, Monday to Sunday, at IFA, FIRA, N-340, km 731 – 03320 Elche, Alicante.
For more information, visit the website van-gogh.es, email info@van-gogh.es, or call (+34) 644 113 781.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
