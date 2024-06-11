News in brief: Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 11 Jun 2024 • 17:08

Live Music

MARILYN RAE will perform on June 15 at the Abela Teresa Restaurant in La Manga. The international singing sensation will sing blues, R&B, soul, Jazz, and pop/rock. For more information contact 649 020 756.

Singles Party

SINGLE in San Pedro del Pinatar? On June 16 a singles party will take place at the Chiringuito Pinada in Lo Pagan from 5 pm. Drop down to meet new people!

Candle Night

ON June 21 Terra Natura Murcia is hosting a Candle Night. There will be live music, food, and activities for all the family at Murcia’s favourite zoo. The lights will be turned off and more than 5,000 candles will light up the park. For tickets see entradasmurcia.terranatura.com.

Tourist Train

THE El Habanero Tourist Train in Los Alcazares is back up and running. The train has various stops that bring you from the ‘The Strip’ to Los Alcazares town. Tickets for adults cost €4 and €3 for children. For more information email elhabanerolosalcazares@gmail.com.

Fundraising Success

IN a display of community spirit, the New York Bar and the Lo Santiago community united in support of cancer patients, raising a commendable €555 during a fundraising event for MABS San Javier on May 18. The event, held at the New York Bar, drew widespread participation and enthusiasm.

Meanwhile, another significant contribution came from Rada, Jill, and Sandra, who organised an authentic curry demonstration followed by a sumptuous three-course meal, raising an impressive €701.80. These funds will be instrumental in bolstering the services provided by MABS San Javier, including support, counselling, translators, equipment, transportation, and complementary therapies for cancer patients in the region.

Tourist Hub

Cartagena‘s tourism is set for a digital makeover by introducing a new platform to enhance visitor experiences. This digital hub dubbed an observatory, will gather essential data to improve the quality of tourist offerings. For travellers, this means potentially smoother and more enjoyable visits. With better-informed decisions from officials and businesses, tourists can expect improved infrastructure, managed attractions, and a focus on sustainability.

Imagine having access to up-to-date information on attractions and services, with issues like overcrowding promptly addressed. Additionally, the emphasis on sustainability suggests a commitment to preserving Cartagena’s natural and cultural heritage, promising more responsible and authentic tourism experiences. Overall, the initiative aims to make Cartagena an even more visitor-friendly destination, ensuring that tourists have a memorable and fulfilling stay.

Climate warriors

OVER 2,500 Cartagena cypress trees are set to be planted in Calblanque, enhancing forest resilience to climate change. The initiative aims to diversify the predominantly existing Aleppo pine populations in the regional park, as Cartagena cypresses respond better to droughts and wildfires.

The plan involves planting 2,585 cypress trees across 7.75 hectares and building 480 barriers to consolidate soils and shield them from water erosion. This project, spearheaded by the Regional Ministry of Environment, Universities, Research, and Mar Menor, targets bolstering forest diversity in Calblanque Regional Park, Monte de las Cenizas, and Peña del Águila to combat the effects of climate change and fires.

The initiative, informed by a study by the University of Murcia, underscores the need to replace vulnerable species with more resilient ones.

