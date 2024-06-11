Off-duty lifeguard saves three children

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 11 Jun 2024 • 11:56

Cala Major Beach, the scene of the rescue Credit- EWN

Leandro Staltari, a 47-year-old Argentinian lifeguard, has bravely rescued three children from a dangerous situation at Cala Major beach in Palma.

The incident occurred at around 9:40 am, before the lifeguard service had officially begun operations.

Three children were swept away

The three children, aged eleven, twelve, and thirteen, were playing in the water when they were swept away by strong waves and currents.

Despite being off-duty and without his usual lifeguarding equipment, Leandro raced towards the children upon witnessing their distress, approximately fifty meters from the shore.

A selfless act of bravery

Leandro’s selfless act of bravery undoubtedly saved the lives of the three children. His quick thinking and determination in a critical situation ensured their safety. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of lifeguards and the dangers that can arise even in seemingly calm waters.