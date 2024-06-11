Off-duty lifeguard saves three children

By Trelawney Bresic •
Updated: 11 Jun 2024 • 11:56
Cala Major Beach, the scene of the rescue
Credit- EWN
Leandro Staltari, a 47-year-old Argentinian lifeguard, has bravely rescued three children from a dangerous situation at Cala Major beach in Palma.
The incident occurred at around 9:40 am, before the lifeguard service had officially begun operations.
The three children, aged eleven, twelve, and thirteen, were playing in the water when they were swept away by strong waves and currents.
Despite being off-duty and without his usual lifeguarding equipment, Leandro raced towards the children upon witnessing their distress, approximately fifty meters from the shore.
Leandro’s selfless act of bravery undoubtedly saved the lives of the three children. His quick thinking and determination in a critical situation ensured their safety. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of lifeguards and the dangers that can arise even in seemingly calm waters.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.