Palma Pride calls for a more inclusive society

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 11 Jun 2024 • 11:13

Pride is a colourful celebration of freedom and love Photo by Paco Zárate/wiki

The vibrant LGTBI+ Pride celebration returns to Palma’s streets on June 28! This year, the event promises a colourful and powerful demonstration, advocating for equal education and a safe space for LGTBI+ individuals within schools.

The parade will start at 6pm. Participants will march from El Born, weaving through Placa Tortugas, Carrer Unio, Placa del Mercat, Carrer de la Riera, La Rambla, Baro de Pinopar, Avenida Alemanya, Comte Sallent, Avenida del Gran i General Consell, and finally culminating at Plaza de España (Ses Estacions Park).

Education Creates an Inclusive Society

This year’s manifesto emphasises the critical role education plays in fostering a more inclusive society.

When Ben Amics, the LGTBI+ Association of the Balearic Islands, released its LGTBI+ Diagnosis in Palma in 2022, the results painted a concerning picture of discrimination faced by the LGTBI+ community in the city. A staggering 69 per cent of respondents reported having experienced discrimination, with 54 per cent indicating that they had faced discrimination within the city itself. Alarmingly, 19 per cent of respondents stated that they had been discriminated against in public services or by government officials due to presumptions about their heterosexuality or cisgender identity.

Acceptance and Understanding

By promoting acceptance and understanding within schools, Pride organisers hope to create a generation of allies and advocates for the LGTBI+ community.

So, mark your calendars and get ready to celebrate Palma's vibrant LGTBI+ community!






