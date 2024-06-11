Photo finish in Mijas

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 11 Jun 2024 • 15:41

Photographic marathon Photo: Mijas Town Hall

‘Enfoca Mijas’ hopes to bring together more than 200 participants, professionals and amateurs, on Sunday June 30 from 10am. On the day they will be informed of the six themes of the photographic marathon. Each participant will be able to send a maximum of two photographs per theme.

Juan Carlos Maldonado, Councillor for Culture, said, “Enfoca Mijas is a unique opportunity for photography lovers to enjoy their hobby. I am convinced that it will be an unforgettable day and that the members of the jury will have a very difficult time selecting the winning photographs”.

Anyone interested in taking part should register in advance from June 17 onwards by calling 952 59 03 80 or by emailing maraton.enfoca.mijas@mijas.es. Each participant must send the selected photographs to the same e-mail address and may do so until 11am on July 3. The complete rules for participating can be consulted on the town council’s website, www.mijas.es

The jury, made up of professional photographers and members of photographic collectives and associations, will evaluate aspects such as technical quality (focus, lighting, exposure, colour balance, etc.), visual impact, compositional quality and the message of the image.

The decision will be announced on July 19 at 7.30pm in the assembly hall of the town hall and a video with 200 photographs will be shown at the event. The three best images will be awarded, respectively, with a photographic work by Jesús Jaime Mota, one by the Asociación Fotográfica Nuevo Enfoque and photographic material provided by the image laboratory Fotocolor.