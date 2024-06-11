By Anna Ellis •
Scenic stroll: Discover the beauty of Torrevieja Pier. Image: Levante Turismo.
Calling all walkers! Are you looking for a pleasant stroll with beautiful views?
Head to the Torrevieja Pier, also known as the Dique de Levante.
The pathway offers panoramic vistas of the Mediterranean Sea and is perfect for a refreshing walk.
Located at the beginning of the Torrevieja promenade, where the Paseo de la Libertad and Paseo Juan Aparicio meet, the Dique de Levante spans just under two miles.
At a leisurely pace, it takes about 30 minutes one way.
Along the route, you’ll find shaded resting spots to pause and enjoy the scenery.
Continuing, the path leads to the lighthouse at the pier’s end, providing views of the eastern Murcian coast and Cabo de Palos on clear days.
After your walk, return to the Torrevieja promenade and treat yourself to a well-deserved break at one of the many cafes, bars, or restaurants along the seafront.
Enjoy a refreshing drink and delicious tapas while soaking in more stunning views of the Torrevieja coastline!
