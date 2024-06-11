Seabed clean-up to mark World Environment Day

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 11 Jun 2024 • 8:39

Keeping our beaches and seas clean Photo: Mijas Town Hall

Mijas Town Council joined in the commemoration of World Environment Day on June 5 by collaborating in a seabed and sand clean-up which took place on the beach of El Faro.

Supported by Idiliq Group and the Benalmádena Diving Centre, around 30 people took part in the activity which aims to raise awareness of the importance of caring for ecosystems, as well as promoting respect for the environment.

At 10am a group of divers and volunteers began the removal of the waste. As the councillor for the environment explained, “Unfortunately, it is very common to find this rubbish in the sand, plastic debris and cigarette butts for example, and I don’t think we are aware of the damage it causes: a cigarette butt can take more than 25 years to degrade and a plastic bottle more than 100. Events like this help us to become aware of how important it is to keep our environment clean”, said Marco Cortés.

During the morning, cans, cardboard containers and plastic bottles were removed from the seabed, as well as an old tyre and clothing including socks and shoes. A study by the United Nations Environment Programme quantified the amount of rubbish that accumulates on the seabed: an estimated 6.4 million tonnes of waste end up in the sea each year.

The report also highlights that plastic accounts for 85 per cent of the waste reaching the oceans and warns that by 2040, the volume of this material flowing into the sea will almost triple, with an annual amount of between 23 and 37 million tonnes. This means around 50 kilos of plastic per metre of coastline worldwide.