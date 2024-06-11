Seeing the sea for the very first time

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 11 Jun 2024 • 11:27

Josefa Diaz Ruiz in Calpe Credit: Calpe Council, X

“How far does it go?” Asked Josega, an octogenarian seeing the sea for the first time in her life.

A dream came true for Josefa Diaz Ruiz as the Adopt a Grandparent Foundation helped her travel from Madrid to Calpe to see the beauty of nature which she had never imagined before.

Josefa arrived blindfolded and years after dreaming about the sea, she wondered at the blue beauty of Calpe, bathing her feet in the water. Adopt a Grandparent Foundation gave her the gift of a catamaran cruise across Calpe´s beach, before her return to Madrid.

The organisation, launched in 2014, has by now provided more than 50,000 hours of company to more than 6,600 adopted grandparents, connecting elderly people who feel isolated with kind-hearted volunteers and making their lifelong dreams finally come true.

Adopt a Grandparent Foundation was awarded more than 20 times for its social innovation and relevance at a national and international level, having more than 18 nationalities registered with the organisation, making lost dreams and isolation things of the past.