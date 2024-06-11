The Great Park of the Costa del Sol: one year to go

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 11 Jun 2024 • 7:02

The Great Park Photo: Mijas Town Hall

A boulevard, a lake, an amphitheatre, a skate park, a dog park and children’s playground are among the features that will make up the park located in Mijas which will open its doors in May 2025.

The park, which will be called ‘The Great Park of the Costa del Sol’, has almost 320,000 square metres in Mijas, is 30 per cent completed and is expected to be ready for use within a year.

Due to the drought, some modifications are being made; the almost 3,000 trees and bushes will be maintained, although priority will be given to those that require less water. Whereas the planned trees needed about 1,250 cubic metres of water per month, this will now be reduced to 350 cubic metres. In addition, the lawn area will be reduced and certain plants will be replaced.

The park will have an auditorium and a navigable lake. There will be a central boulevard for pedestrians, tourist transport, a cycle lane and a bio-healthy road. The artificial lake will feature small boats, a waterfall and ornamental fountains and there will be an amphitheatre for 1,900 people.

There will also be a dog park equipped with drinking fountains, litter bins, bag dispensers, benches and lighting, as well as trees to provide shade. A children’s play area with water games and multifunctional sports courts, with football, basketball and volleyball courts, a skate-plaza for skateboarding, biking and skating, will complete the park.

And it’s all just a year away.