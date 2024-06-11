Urban ecology and xeriscaping in Fuengirola

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 11 Jun 2024 • 9:01

Drought resistant planting Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

Fuengirola Town Hall is improving more than 100 planters in the town with ecological materials that manage to reduce by 75 per cent, the water needed to irrigate these public spaces.

“Faced with problems of the drought we have been suffering for some time, we must take decisions that change water consumption habits, but without giving up on maintaining a beautiful and tidy city. That is why we have chosen to implement this system of xeriscaping, which is much more environmentally friendly and reduces the need for water. In this way we are all doing our bit”, said the Mayor of Fuengirola, Ana Mula.

Xeriscaping is the practice of landscaping with slow-growing, drought tolerant plants to conserve water. In this way, between the municipal Urban Ecology service and the contracting of an external team, more than 100 in the section between the avenues of Santa Amalia and Los Boliches have been replaced.

The work includes the removal of vegetation that is in poor condition, due to lack of irrigation and rainfall, and the planting of up to eight new species that require very little water.

“Therefore, we continue to put in place measures that allow us to save water, and at the same time, continue to make Fuengirola a pleasant and beautiful place to live. Let’s not forget that we are still in a serious drought situation”, warned Ana Mula.