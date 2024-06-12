Camping Los Llanos – Nature awaits

By Donna Williams • Published: 12 Jun 2024 • 13:00

Bungalow Deveses Credit: Camping & Bungalows Los Llanos

Nestled between the sea and the mountains, the Los Llanos Denia campsite is 217 hectares of unspoilt land full of more than 650 species of native plants and a large grove of trees.

This really is an oasis of tranquillity, perfect for those looking for a special camping experience in Costa Blanca North.

For motorhome, caravan, and tent owners, they offer spacious plot areas enveloped by lush vegetation and towering trees, providing a welcome respite from the summer heat. Just 20km from the beach, Los Llanos presents the idyllic backdrop for a camping getaway.

Alternatively, their charming bungalows, complete with a living room, bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, terrace, LED TV, air conditioning and heating, offer a home away from home.

Aside from bungalows, there are also smaller apartments and with accommodation suitable for a minimum of two and a maximum of six people, it is ideal for couples and families alike.

Los Llanos is very family-friendly. Facilities include two swimming pools, one of which is suitable for children. There is also a playground for the little ones and other facilities you would expect from a high-quality campsite, including laundry rooms, a supermarket, a cafeteria, and a bar restaurant with a games room.

Is Denia Spain worth visiting?

For those with a thirst for adventure, the surrounding area offers a plethora of activities. The Montgo Natural Park, a mere stone’s throw from the campsite, is a paradise for mountain bike enthusiasts. For hikers, a myriad of trails await, including the sensory delight of the Greenway, which meanders through fields and orange trees.

For horse lovers, there are several equestrian centres in the vicinity, with the nearest just 1o mins away by car. They cater to all experience levels and can provide classes and riding experiences.

There are even several karting tracks for those looking to test their driving skills with a fun-filled adrenaline buzz.

Water lovers are also spoilt for choice, with a 20km stretch of beach providing all manner of water sports and sandy and rocky beaches, depending on your preference. Whether you want to go out on a jet ski, paddle surfing, flyboarding, kayaking, water skiing, surfing, kitesurfing, parasailing, sailing, or wakeboarding, it is all on offer.

Fishing is also an option, and providing that the restrictions of each area are respected, it is possible to go deep-sea fishing, bottom fishing, and bottom trawling. For example, the local area of Cabo de San Antonio provides shelter to species such as amberjack, grouper, and dentex. Equally, the Cabo de San Antonio Marine Reserve offers an idyllic setting for a dive.

Of course, such activity-filled days may leave you feeling very hungry, but here, Denia really shines. In 2015, it was named the ‘Creative City of Gastronomy’, and it offers a vast array of restaurants serving tempting Mediterranean dishes.

For booking enquiries, visit https://losllanos.net/ or call +34 965 755 188

Camping & Bungalows Los Llanos

Partida Deveses, D72

03700, Denia (Alicante)