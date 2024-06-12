By Anna Ellis • Published: 12 Jun 2024 • 17:44

Celebrate 10 Years of las Hogueras: Tasty bites & live music. Image: Mercadito de les Fogueres de Sant Joan / Facebook.

The Mercadito de las Hogueras in Alicante is celebrating its tenth anniversary.

From noon on Tuesday, June 18, until June 24, the Mercadito, located on Paseo de Federico Soto, will be the go-to spot for enjoying tasty food and live music.

Variety of Appetizers

Appetizers will include truffle hummus, country omelette with caramelised onion, and Russian salad, as well as favourites like Andalusian-style squid, marinated dogfish, fried anchovies, and a wide variety of sandwiches and muffins.

Traditional rice dishes and diverse burgers, including the “truffle special” and “vegan chicken with tomato and mayonnaise,” will also be available.

Live Music

In the afternoons, the Mercadito will offer live music and entertainment.

Spanning over 1,500 square metres, the Mercadito will also host a variety of bars.

More than 170 professionals will provide top-notch service ensuring the Mercadito remains a highlight of the festivities for another year.