Compulsory Holocaust lessons

By Anna Akopyan •
Updated: 12 Jun 2024 • 15:12
Mona Keijzer speaking
Credit: Moa Keijzer, X
The new Dutch coalition´s plan to include Holocaust on the list of compulsory subjects for newcomers has been widely discussed by the public.
Many question; is it a welcome or a warning?
The BBB parliamentarian, Mona Keijzer, introduced the idea that stricter requirements should be imposed on integration of newcomers, sharing some of the darkest times in Dutch history.
According to Keijzer, many immigrants in the Netherlands come from Muslim countries, where, she believes, the “hatred of Jews is almost part of the culture”.
She highlighted the importance of these lessons today; “It is important that lessons about the Holocaust are not stuck too much in the past. After all, the most important lesson is about the present, namely that we turn a blind eye when Israel slaughters Palestinians.”
