Too hot to handle: Denmark pulls ultra-spicy noodles

12 Jun 2024

Feeling the Burn Image: Facebook/삼양식품 Samyangfoods

Danish authorities have stopped the sale of three popular Korean noodle products, warning that their extreme spiciness could land consumers in the hospital. The products in question, made by South Korean brand Samyang, include ‘3x Spicy & Hot Chicken’, ‘2x Spicy & Hot Chicken’, and ‘Hot Chicken Stew’.

Warnings for Parents and Consumers

The Danish National Food Institute found that the total capsaicin levels in these noodles were so high they could cause acute poisoning. This led to an official recall announcement advising people to avoid these products. Parents were specifically warned to call a poison hotline if their children showed any ill effects after eating the noodles. However, the institute reassured that if no acute symptoms appear, there’s no need to worry.

Samyang Foods Responds

The reason behind the recall isn’t entirely clear. A Samyang Foods official told the Korea Times that the Danish authorities likely acted out of concern over the excessive spiciness, not due to any quality issues with the products. Samyang plans to closely examine Danish regulations and respond accordingly.

Social Media Reactions

Social media users have reacted by mocking Denmark‘s perceived low tolerance for spicy food, with jokes that even cardamom might be too hot for Danish tastes. This isn’t the first time Nordic cuisine has been teased, but the recall has had serious implications for the brand.

Future Steps for Samyang Foods

Samyang Foods, whose products are widely popular and profitable globally, is now dealing with this unprecedented recall. Despite their popularity, this marks the first instance where their noodles were pulled from shelves for being too spicy. Samyang aims to better understand and comply with local regulations in their export markets.

