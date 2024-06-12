By Anna Ellis • Published: 12 Jun 2024 • 13:22

Elche's hotel boom: Record-breaking occupancy rate. Image: Maria Markevich / Shutterstock.com.

The hotel industry in Elche is thriving, with last month’s occupancy rate reaching an impressive 91.25 per cent, the highest figure for this month in the historical series.

According to the Association of Tourism Companies in Elche (AETE), this rate is 5.1 percentage points higher than last year and exceeds April’s rate by 5.7 points.

As expected, the increase in occupancy has led to higher rates, reflecting a trend seen across various sectors of the economy, including leisure.

Positive Evolution

AETE reports that profitability indicators have shown positive evolution.

The average price per room reached €81.40, an increase of €9.67 compared to the previous year and €8.03 higher than the April rate.

These impressive statistics were driven by various professional, cultural, and sporting events that attracted a significant number of visitors.

June Forecasts

The forecasts for June are promising, with expected increases in the occupancy rate and stable or higher average prices compared to a year ago.

As the high season approaches, interest in travelling to Elche remains strong.

“The challenge continues to be consolidating better hotel prices and attracting and retaining tourist clientele,” explains the association.