12 Jun 2024

European elections: Analysing Torrevieja's political landscape. Image: Andrzej Rostek / Shutterstock.com.

In the 2024 European elections in Torrevieja, the PP secured a 41 per cent share with 6,935 votes, while the PSOE garnered a 30.15 per cent share with 5,099 votes.

Comparatively, in the 2019 elections, the PP had a 33.73 per cent share, which increased by over 7 percentage points this year, but their actual vote count dropped from 7,394 to 6,935, a loss of 459 votes.

The PSOE, which had a 29.88 per cent share in 2019, saw a slight increase in percentage but a significant decrease in votes, from 6,551 to 5,099, resulting in a loss of 1,452 votes.

Participation Rate

Overall participation in the elections reached 39.27 per cent, a decrease of 10 percentage points from the 2019 participation rate of 50.49 per cent.

Notably, these European elections were the first in which British nationals were not allowed to vote for their representatives following Brexit, except for those able to retain their EU-affiliated status.

Nationally, the PP emerged as the leading force in 4,815 municipalities, while the PSOE was the most-voted party in 2,239 municipalities.