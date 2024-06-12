‘I need water’ wins first prize

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Song wins first prize
El Pinar School has won the World Environment Day music competition in Alhaurín de la Torre. The song ‘I need water’ leads the fifth grade students of El Pinar to be crowned first prize winners in the municipal school song contest.
Much has been written about the importance of water and the need to save it in these times of drought. What was not so common, at least until now, was to have a song, performed by a group of more than 70 schoolchildren with guitars, bass, drums, piano and violin, and with lyrics in both Spanish and English.
The fifth grade team from Colegio El Pinar took on the challenge and the musical project turned out to be so brilliant that the students have won first prize in the municipal song competition on the occasion of World Environment Day in Alhaurín de la Torre.
The day, celebrated on Wednesday June 5, saw more than 400 participants from all the schools of Alhaurín de la Torre gathered in the Municipal Park ‘Mirador de Bellavista’ to witness an exceptional performance by the students and walk away with first prize.
