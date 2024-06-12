Trending:

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 12 Jun 2024 • 10:12

The very first International Networking Event was held on June 5 at The Green Label, El Chaparral Golf Club.

An event that was spawned by just one meeting of the founders of seven of the Costa del Sol’s premier networking groups and Katja Thirion from Mijas. Over 130 registered entrepreneurs attended for a night of networking, making new friends, meeting old and familiar faces and supporting one another in a beautiful setting.

Euroweekly, as memebrs of the Business 1st Group, presented organiser Sam Campbell with a bouquet of flowers to congratulate her on the event. Business 1st is the Costa del Sol’s premier Business Networking Organisation which strives to create a quality trusted network of the most successful business professionals on the coast.

It is safe to say from the overwhelming feedback from everyone present at this first networking event, that it will definitely be back on a regular basis.

