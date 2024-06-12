Mallorca news in brief

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 12 Jun 2024 • 14:19

Magaluf is the most popuar destination for illicit encounters Credit:EWN

Mallorca’s latest news stories in brief:

Stolen Bulldozer

A 26-year-old German tourist allegedly stole a 350,000€ bulldozer, flipping it at a quarry near Playa de Palma. According to a neighbour, the intoxicated tourist sought help after the accident, bleeding from injuries. The incident caused a hydraulic oil spill, forcing road closures for a clean-up.

Frisky Friday

Brits looking for a secret holiday fling are setting their sights on Magaluf, according to a new survey. The IllicitEncounters.com study, which polled 2,000 of its members, ranks Magaluf as the top destination for illicit encounters. Apparently, Friday, July 22 is forecast to be the peak day for infidelity, with the website dubbing it ‘Frisky Friday.’ Magaluf takes the top spot, followed by Benidorm and Zante.

Summer Courses

UNED Balears is offering 16 different courses this summer. The program deals with topics of current relevance, such as artificial intelligence, social networks, and the Israel-Palestine conflict, among many others. Registration is now open on the UNED website.

Natural Gas Buses

Mallorca is incorporating twelve new natural gas buses to the lines between Cala-Millor- Palma, Can Picafort-Alcudia-Palma, and Tolleric-Palma. During the first four months of 2024 passenger demand has increased by 42 per cent.