Miracle landing for Palma flight

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 12 Jun 2024 • 13:22

The damaged Austrian Airlines plane Credit: Portugal Safe Communities/fb

An Austrian Airlines flight from Palma de Mallorca to Vienna had a harrowing experience after encountering a severe thunderstorm near Hartberg, Austria.

The Airbus A320 aircraft, caught in heavy hail, sustained significant damage but thanks to the skilful actions of the pilots, landed safely at Vienna Schwechat Airport.

An undetected thunderstorm

The incident occurred at an altitude of approximately 6,000 metres. While approaching Vienna, the cockpit crew reportedly encountered a thunderstorm that wasn’t detected by the weather radar.

Upon landing, the extent of the hail damage became evident, with the aircraft’s nose, fuselage, and windows, particularly those in the front cabin, showing clear signs of impact.

In a statement, Austrian Airlines confirmed the events: “Flight OS434 from Palma de Mallorca to Vienna encountered a thunderstorm cell on approach to Vienna, which the cockpit crew said was not visible on the weather radar. The aircraft, an Airbus A320, sustained hail damage to the two front cockpit windows, the nose, and some panels.”

An urgent mayday call

The severity of the situation necessitated a Mayday call. Thankfully, the pilots managed to land the plane safely, ensuring the well-being of all passengers onboard.

“The aircraft was able to land safely at Vienna-Schwechat Airport,” the airline stated. “All passengers on the flight were uninjured.”

An Austrian Airlines technical team is currently conducting a thorough assessment of the aircraft’s damage to determine the necessary repairs.