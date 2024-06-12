Murcia Region: European Elections 2024

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 12 Jun 2024 • 18:18
PP celebrates victory in Murcia
Image: Facebook/Fernando Lopez Miras
IN the European elections in the Region of Murcia, the Popular Party (PP) has emerged victorious, securing almost 43 per cent of the votes.
This marks a significant ascent for the PP, with a 12-point increase compared to the last elections in 2019. Meanwhile, the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) has retained its position as the second-largest political force, despite experiencing a seven-point drop since 2019, garnering 25 per cent of the votes.
Vox, on the other hand, has made considerable gains, climbing five points to reach 15.8 per cent of the votes, positioning itself as the third-largest party in these European elections. Se Acabó la Fiesta, led by Alvise Pérez, has made a notable entry into the regional political landscape, capturing 6.6 per cent of the votes, securing its place as the fourth political force. Other parties like Sumar and Podemos have secured 3.3 per cent and 2.4 per cent of the votes respectively, with Podemos experiencing a six-point decrease in support since 2019.
For more Costa Calida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.