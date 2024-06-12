Murcia Region: European Elections 2024

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 12 Jun 2024 • 18:18

PP celebrates victory in Murcia Image: Facebook/Fernando Lopez Miras

IN the European elections in the Region of Murcia, the Popular Party (PP) has emerged victorious, securing almost 43 per cent of the votes.

PP Dominates Murcia Vote

This marks a significant ascent for the PP, with a 12-point increase compared to the last elections in 2019. Meanwhile, the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) has retained its position as the second-largest political force, despite experiencing a seven-point drop since 2019, garnering 25 per cent of the votes.

Se Acabó la Fiesta Enters as Fourth Force

Vox, on the other hand, has made considerable gains, climbing five points to reach 15.8 per cent of the votes, positioning itself as the third-largest party in these European elections. Se Acabó la Fiesta, led by Alvise Pérez, has made a notable entry into the regional political landscape, capturing 6.6 per cent of the votes, securing its place as the fourth political force. Other parties like Sumar and Podemos have secured 3.3 per cent and 2.4 per cent of the votes respectively, with Podemos experiencing a six-point decrease in support since 2019.

