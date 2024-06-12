News in brief: Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 12 Jun 2024 • 20:20

Image: Shutterstock/Q77photo

Car Boot sale

ON Wednesday, June 19 from 9 am until 1 pm there will be a Car Boot Sale at restaurant El Pantano on the A356, KM30 Vinuela. For more information or to book a stall phone Sandy at 633 878 471.

Volunteers needed

THE Axarquia Animal Rescue Charity shop in Torre del Mar is on the lookout for volunteers. Can you spare a few hours? No experience is needed contact Liz at 657 293 663 for more information.

Live Music

BITACORA Torre del Mar cafeteria hosts live music and cultural events regularly. Coming up they have a Blues-Jazz event on Saturday, June 15, and much more. For more information contact them on 0034 675 83 37 18.

Flea Market

THE Mercadillo La Viñuela will pop up once more on June 23 from 10 am until 2 pm. Located in the Parque de la Viñuela near the children’s playground you can pick up artisan products, fresh produce, wine, and much more.

Community Connections

SITUATED in Torre del Mar, the Lux Mundi Ecumenical Centre offers a variety of activities and events for locals and visitors. With Spanish practice groups meeting on Wednesday and Friday mornings, along with gatherings for art, crochet, and crafts enthusiasts, Lux Mundi provides opportunities for learning and creativity.

On Wednesdays and Fridays, visitors can explore the shop’s selection of Spring and Summer clothing at reasonable prices. Thursdays feature Spanglish conversations, promoting interaction between Spanish and English speakers.

Upcoming events include Taize Prayer on June 28 and an excursion to Montilla and Lucena on July 11, offering participants a chance to delve into Andalucian culture and history.

For more information and reservations, contact Lux Mundi at 952 543 334 or luxmundi@lux-mundi.org. Join Lux Mundi and engage with a vibrant community dedicated to enrichment and connection.

Ceiling Collapse

RECENTLY a section of the false ceiling in the cinemas of the Rincón de la Victoria shopping centre collapsed. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries as the affected area was closed to the public at the time.

The collapse occurred in the bar area where screens are located and drinks are served. As a precautionary measure, the area was immediately cordoned off, and the projection rooms were temporarily closed, according to sources from the shopping centre.

No police or firefighters were needed as the establishment’s security personnel managed the situation. Investigations into the cause of the collapse are likely to follow, ensuring the safety of patrons and staff in the future.

Food Drive

VOLUNTEERS from Lux Mundi are extending a helping hand to families in need in the Torre Del Mar area through their ongoing food drive initiative Food Drive Torre del Mar. This June, they aim to pack essential items for 30 local families on Thursday, June 27. The drive seeks donations of various items including sunflower oil, sugar, pasta, coffee, and more.

Community members can contribute by placing items in designated collection boxes at locations such as Café at Vals Sports Centre, BluCee Estate Agent, Oasis Hair and Beauty, or Lux-Mundi Centro Ecumenico. Monetary donations are also welcomed through BIZUM with the code 07388 or via their GoFundMe page.

The volunteers express their gratitude for any support extended, emphasising the importance of collective efforts in combating food insecurity within the community.

Aquavelis Waterpark

AQUAVELIS Water Park in Torre del Mar has announced its reopening on June 15. Visitors can check out all the details about attractions and timings, as well as book their tickets on their website www.aquavelis.es.

It’s time to start planning your next adventure and have a blast! Torre del Mar is gearing up to welcome back locals and tourists alike for some fun in the sun. Whether you’re into thrilling slides or relaxing lazy rivers, Aquavelis has something for everyone. So mark your calendars and get ready to make a splash on June 15! Don’t miss out on the chance to enjoy a day of excitement and laughter with friends and family.

